Tom Hanks May Not swear in the movies, but He Definitely Dropped a Bomb After Fans Hit Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks is considered one of the most handsome guys in Hollywood. After all, he recently disrupted a wedding that took place on the Santa Monica pier, offering to take a picture with a happy bride and groom. He also returned money to a couple who weren’t thrilled with his Larry Crown movie, and even appeared in a charming Carly Rae Jepson music video, despite the fact that it was one of the coldest winters in New York. Although this cute guy may not swear much in his movies, Tom Hanks dropped a bomb after fans hit his wife Rita Wilson.

The recent accident experienced by Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shows that even the nicest guy in Hollywood can get angry, just like any other person. According to TMZ, the Hollywood A-list couple were just walking to their car Wednesday night when a storm of fans descended on them, asking for autographs and selfies. The crowd got out of control to the point where one fan crashed into Wilson, causing her to stumble.

As soon as the star of “Forrest Gump” saw that his wife was pushed, he rushed to her aid. Then he put his hand on one guy and told the crowd of fans, “This is my wife, fuck off!” Hanks and his wife returned to their car, but not without the “Rogue” star giving them a “death stare” for a few seconds.

This incident should show fans all over the world that they should never contact Tom Hanks and his 34-year-old leading lady again. This year they celebrated their anniversary by sharing a cute wedding photo in the most 80s wedding dress and costume you’ve ever seen. They met on the set of the 80s sitcom “Bosom Friends” and reunited in the 1985 comedy “Volunteers”. After dating for three years after that shooting, they tied the knot and created a mixed family of four children. As if these two were destined to be together! Hanks and Wilson had to fight health problems together, such as contracting COVID in 2020 and when Wilson contracted and beat breast cancer. There doesn’t seem to be anything these two can’t go through together.

Another opportunity to see Tom Hanks from a side you’ve never seen before is the new Elvis biopic. He will play Elvis Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, an undocumented immigrant who had notorious gambling problems and managed to take half of Elvis’ earnings. While Tom Hanks will still manage to maintain his reputation as someone who doesn’t play bad guys in movies, it looks like this character of his will still be quite difficult compared to other things we’ve seen him in.

Tom Hanks may have lost his cool in front of a crowd of fans, but he still remains the nicest guy in Hollywood for protecting his beloved. Be sure to watch this favorite actor on the big screen in the TV series “Elvis” on June 24 and by subscription to HBO Max on August 8.