Tom Hanks explains why he wouldn’t take on another gay role: “Now we’re above it”

Acceptance of changes. Tom Hanks reflected on his long career in a new interview and admitted that he is unlikely to take on one of his Oscar-winning roles today.

“Let’s turn to the question: “Can a normal person do what I have done now in Philadelphia?” No, and that’s right,” 65—year-old Captain Phillips said in an interview with The New York Times in the Q&A section published on Monday, June 13. Philadelphia’s point was don’t be afraid. One of the reasons people weren’t afraid of this movie is because I was playing a gay man.”

The author of the book “An Unusual Type” won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the 1993 film, which also starred Denzel Washington. Hanks played Andrew Beckett, a lawyer who hides his AIDS diagnosis and his homosexuality from colleagues because he fears it could jeopardize his career. After the firm fires him, Andrew sues the company for discrimination.

This film was one of the first major depictions of the HIV/AIDS crisis, and this is one of the reasons why Hanks believes he got the role of Andrew. The “Forrest Gump” star was already loved by audiences across the country for his work in the films “The Big One,” “Splash,” and others, so he was a safe casting candidate for a potentially controversial film.

“One of the reasons people weren’t afraid of this movie is because I was playing a gay man,” the California native explained on Monday. “We’ve gone beyond that now, and I don’t think people will agree with the inauthenticity of a heterosexual playing a gay man.”

The Bosom Buddies graduate further noted that he is not at all upset by the changed cultural standards, which may make it difficult for him to play Andrew now. “It’s not a crime, it’s not nonsense that someone can say that we will demand more films in the modern sphere of authenticity,” he said. “Does it look like I’m preaching? I don’t want.

Hanks previously discussed his role in Philadelphia in the 1995 documentary The Celluloid Closet, which explores the history of LGBTQIA+ characters in cinema.

“Studios are constantly striving to make the characters cute,” the Elvis actor explained. “My screen image is largely non-threatening. I’ve never been the one to strike fear into anyone’s hearts when I walk into a room or appear on screen for the first time. And because of [this person], this idea of a gay man with AIDS is not scary. It’s something else, but it shouldn’t scare. You should not be threatened by the presence of this person. And that’s partly because little Tommy Hanks is playing the part.”

Screenwriter Ron Niswaner, who was nominated for his work on the screenplay of Philadelphia, explained that the film needs big stars who could attract the attention of viewers who might otherwise not be interested in the subject.

“We felt that we would fail if our film was shown to people who already consider discrimination against people with AIDS to be wrong, or to people who already believe that people should not discriminate against homosexuals,” said the 65—year-old screenwriter of The Painted Veil. documentary. “If our film was shown only to people who think the same as us, we wouldn’t have done anything significant.”