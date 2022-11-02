Tom Felton tells the story of why he thinks he got the role of Draco Malfoy, and how Emma Watson was involved

All roads lead back to Emma Watson.

Tom Felton has brilliantly played one of the most iconic Potter characters, Draco Malfoy, for many years. Now he has written about this experience in his new book “Beyond the Wand: Magic and the Lawlessness of Growing Up a Wizard.” The memoir details his time working on films and the lessons he learned along the way. It also features an attacker from Hermione Granger herself, Emma Watson. Felton and Watson formed an unbreakable bond growing up on the Potter set, and Watson apparently even played a role in Felton getting his coveted role.

Tom Felton recently recalled how the audition process for child actors took place many years ago, and how director Chris Columbus sniffed out potential contenders for the main roles. Apparently, a simple conversation with the young Watson was enough for the director to see the potential in Felton. Actor Draco Malfoy told Josh Horowitz:

Chris Columbus would do this trick or try this trick when about 20 kids would gather and he would say, “OK, I’ll just leave you guys for a second and we’ll go talk here.” the producers and someone else were going to one corner, and the other guy was still holding the microphone on the rod. As you know, there’s a huge microphone overhead, so I knew exactly what was going on. And this little girl with disheveled hair came up to me and asked: “What is it?” I looked at her very arrogantly and said, “This is a microphone, idiot, what do you think it is?” I’m pretty sure they heard it, and I’m pretty sure it helped me get the role of Draco Malfoy. Also, it turned out that I saw this girl two months later and her name is Emma Watson, so we didn’t get off to a good start.

I think young Tom Felton looked a lot more like Malfoy than he would like to admit. Interestingly, the two seem to have gotten off on the wrong foot, given that they later developed a thriving friendship that they maintain to this day. Felton and Emma Watson reflected on their charming bond and their past childhood infatuations with each other during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary special: Return to Hogwarts.” The two clearly had an impact on each other, and it seems that Felton appreciates his friend and former co-star very much.

His relationship with Watson is one of the many topics Felton covers in his new book. He tells several jokes from the set, including with the participation of many of our favorite potter stars. He tells a hilarious story about accidentally stepping on Alan Rickman’s raincoat in a key scene. He also discusses Daniel Radcliffe, whom he considers a brother. He also details some of the dark moments of growing up as a child actor, including his struggle with substance abuse. Notably, Watson was the one who encouraged Felton to write his memoirs to recount his experiences.

Tom Felton was treated for addiction and subsequently made a significant acting career after Potter. He has starred in several films and TV shows in England and the USA, including The CW series “The Flash”. He is going to play alongside Rupert Everett in the British drama “Leaden Heads”. The film also stars Mark Williams, another graduate of Potteriana. Although he has achieved great success now, like him, we will never forget that it all started with Draco Malfoy, and we can partly thank Emma Watson for this.

