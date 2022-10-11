Tom Felton talks about how it was Emma Watson from “Harry Potter” who inspired him to “tell his story” and not miss difficult moments

The Harry Potter star got a little help from his friend.

Tom Felton is widely known for openly declaring his love for the Harry Potter franchise, and rarely hesitates to share this passion with his loyal fans. However, it is known that the actor who played Draco Malfoy in all eight films from time to time discusses his personal life. Now Felton is becoming very outspoken in his memoir, which will appear on bookshelves this month. Ahead of its release, Felton shared his opinion about his decision to write the book and even said that co-star Emma Watson encouraged him to “tell his story” and not just funny moments.

“Beyond the Magic Wand: The Magic and Chaos of a Wizard Growing Up,” in the middle and After Potter. Although there have been many ups and downs in his career, there have also been many downs. So you can imagine that it would be difficult for a 35-year-old actor to talk about some not very pleasant aspects of his path. But, as he said, his co—star— and several others – supported him, which he needed to tell his truth.:

Several people, in particular Emma Watson, inspired me to tell the whole story, and not just pick out unnecessary pieces.

It’s always nice to see all the Harry Potter actors together, but Tom Felton and Emma Watson had particularly charming moments together. The two stars were incredibly close during the filming of films about the magical world, and Watson even admitted that she was in love with Felton when they were younger. However, they did not (and do not) have a romantic relationship. Felton responded to rumors of an affair, refuting them, but saying that he adores his partner in the film. Despite this, they still send love to each other here and there, and Felton occasionally posts cute photos from the past. Given their connection, it’s possible to see how the “Beauty and the Beast” star will be someone who will support Felton when he writes his book.

as he further explained, as he further explained to The Independent. It was free for him to reflect on his life, but his reasons for being outspoken revolve not only around himself:

Not only because it was cathartic for me. But also in the hope that this part of my story will help others who may not be going through the best of times.

The memoirs describe in detail a number of key moments of the professional and personal life of the star of the Forgotten Battle. One such theme from the former is his path to audition as an adult, which he describes as “much more frequent and merciless” than his experience as a child actor. His decision to talk about this and much more in such detail can be absolutely useful for performers who are going through the same thing.

It’s nice to hear that this experience was “cathartic” for Tom Felton, and it’s especially nice to hear that Emma Watson was one of those who supported him throughout the film. Watson even wrote a preface in which she calls Felton her “soul mate.” These two certainly have a special bond, and I hope that it will continue over time.

Those who want to see these two as Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger can stream Harry Potter films in order using a Peacock subscription. Beyond the Magic Wand: The Magic and Chaos of the Wizard’s Growing Up will be released on October 13.