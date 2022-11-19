Tom Felton Reveals How Harry Potter Was a “Huge Disadvantage” When He First Started Auditioning For Adult Roles

While the Harry Potter films have made Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton household names and helped them launch their careers, participating in one of the biggest franchises of all time has serious drawbacks. And, as Tom Felton recently revealed, he was at a “huge disadvantage” when he first started taking on roles as a young man because of the films that made him famous in the first place.

To be clear, Felton spoke fondly about his time in Harry Potter and the positive impact of the franchise on his life. However, with the good comes the bad, and he reflected on his difficult times immediately after leaving the Wizarding World for The Guardian, saying:

Life after Potter was a wake-up call. First of all, I was faced with the fact that I wasn’t that good at acting. Listening at the age of 12 is one thing: to more or less make sure that you don’t look into the lens and don’t forget phrases — but in adulthood it’s completely different. In Los Angeles, it was common: three auditions a day, different scripts, different accents and dialects – skills that I didn’t put into practice, although I had a lot of experience in other things. There were a lot of “no’s,” and before I could even say a word, I often saw them thinking: “Don’t take him, he’s Potter’s son.” Harry Potter got into my room, but often it was a huge disadvantage, and I had to prove that I could. For which I am so grateful now.

It makes sense why Felton noted that there is a big difference between listening at the age of 12 and in adulthood. In an interview, he explained that when he auditioned for the role in “Harry Potter”, all the children were gathered into a group, and he believes that it was a sarcastic casual remark about his future co-star Emma Watson, which may have brought him success. the role of Draco Malfoy, not the classic screening or chemistry.

These roles have also been assigned to these actors since they were chosen, so no matter what, they will be recognized for them. As Felton noted, this can work both in their favor and to their detriment.

Years after “Harry Potter”, each of the young actors made completely different careers. Felton has openly stated his admiration for the choice of Daniel Radcliffe, especially after Potter. The actor who played the main character made a name for himself in the world of independent cinema, choosing wacky, strange and extremely unique projects, such as Swiss Army Man and his latest project Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, among many others. funny movies outside the world of Harry Potter. It’s wonderful to see how successful Radcliffe became after he became Harry Potter, and how he didn’t allow himself to be introduced into anything.

As for Felton, since he starred in “Harry Potter,” he has starred in many other films, released five mini-albums, starred in numerous plays, such as his latest “2:22: A Ghost Story,” and he has just released his own memoir, “Beyond”. The baton that his girlfriend Emma Watson inspired him to write. He also said that he does not mind returning to the Magical World in the future, if such an opportunity presents itself.

While “Harry Potter” may have been a drawback for Felton at one point, his love for the franchise is amazing right now. It was wonderful to see all his open and honest stories about growing up on the set of the Magical World and the life that followed him, about how much he was influenced by this experience. If you’re interested in seeing Felton in the iconic role of Draco Malfoy, you can stream all eight Harry Potter films with an HBO Max subscription.