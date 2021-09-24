Tom Felton, Harry Potter actor, suffers tremendous accident during Golf tournament

Moments of shock and uncertainty experienced attendees at a golf tournament in Wisconsin after actor Tom Felton, who played the character Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter saga, collapsed in the middle of the field during the competition. What was the cause behind his fainting? Has he already recovered? Read on to find out.

According to early reports, the 34-year-old actor was in with other personalities in a competition prior to the Ryder Cup when he collapsed on the field in front of the audience. Immediately, some paramedics helped him up and took him away in an all-terrain vehicle equipped with a stretcher.

Although Tom Felton’s agency has not made any statements about it, the professional golfers organization PGA of America reported that the young man “suffered a medical incident” and “was sent to a local hospital for treatment.” However, no further details were revealed about the cause of his fainting spell.

The moment was captured by the cameras of several photographers documenting the competition, and these photos were soon spread through different platforms, causing instant commotion, as the actor looked quite disoriented.

The social networks went crazy when they learned that the actor who gave life to one of the most iconic characters in the history of Harry Potter had a “medical incident” during a golf competition. For this reason, different platforms were filled with messages of support for him:

“Omg, my baby I hope she’s fine”, “Dracoooo yes I hated you in the movie but get over it soon”, “Tom Felton whaaat”, “Let’s all hope it’s not bad at all” and “It looks really bad. I don’t think it’s a show. I hope it is nothing serious ”, it is read on Twitter.