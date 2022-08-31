Tom Felton gets rid of his Slytherin outfit to return to Hogwarts

The Harry Potter franchise has been entertaining the public for decades and is not going to slow down. The franchise of eight films is constantly being reviewed, and young actors remain icons thanks to J.K. Rowling’s portrayal of characters. Including Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in every movie. And Felton takes off his Slytherin outfit, returning to Hogwarts.

Ever since the Harry Potter franchise ended, Tom Felton has remained one of the loudest fans of everything related to the Wizarding world. Recently, he participated in the filming of the film “The 20th anniversary of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”, which became a hit on HBO Max. But he is returning to the tour again, which, as expected, will take place on September 1, the first day of his studies at Hogwarts.

Immoral. Tom Felton looks dapper in a Slytherin scarf, and also seems to be posing on the set of Harry Potter. Behind him is something similar to a building from Hogwarts, perhaps a green house? Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long for an answer to all our questions.

The above photo is taken from Tom Felton’s personal Instagram account, which at the time of writing this story had a whopping 11.8 million followers. He is very active on social media, often communicating directly with generations of Harry Potter fans. And that’s exactly what he’s going to do when he takes a tour of some of the franchise’s film sets on his TikTok account. Smart Money says this will include Slytherin’s living room.

The Potterheads are no doubt excited to see Tom Felton offering an online Hogwarts tour, as this is just the latest example of the 34-year-old actor’s appearance in the Wizarding world. As mentioned earlier, he participated in the film “The 20th anniversary of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”, sharing pleasant moments with colleagues such as Emma Watson. Felton also hosted the premiere of the movie “Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore” on the red carpet, looking dapper at the same time. Obviously, he is still very connected with his beloved property, so it is unknown where he will appear next.

Of course, there is one potential Harry Potter project in which fans hope to see Tom Felton. Namely, the film adaptation of the plays “The Cursed Child” (possibly staged by Christopher Columbus). These two performances are mainly about the sons of Draco and Harry traveling through the timeline. But the story also features adult versions of the actors, including Hermione and Ron. And that’s why fans hope to see the return of the Harry Potter ensemble to the big screen in order to bring this story to life sometime in the future. Although the actors reacted differently to this idea.

The “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” franchises are currently airing on HBO Max. Be sure to check out the release dates of the films in 2022 to plan your next movie.