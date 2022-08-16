Tom Felton explains why He doesn’t Get tired of answering questions about Harry Potter

Exactly 20 years ago, Tom Felton first delighted the audience in the Harry Potter films by playing the villainous school nemesis Draco Malfoy. Although it’s been more than a decade since we last saw Tom Felton use a wand, and he’s been leading an active career ever since, that doesn’t mean the crafty pureblood wizard has left his heart. The British actor explains why he does not get tired of answering questions about Harry Potter.

Actors can sometimes find it a nightmare when they are asked the same questions about their breakthrough roles, for example, about how Harry Potter graduate Rupert Grint previously wanted to break up with Ron Weasley. Fortunately for us, Tom Felton is not one of those people. He told 1883 Magazine that he couldn’t stop and wouldn’t stop answering any questions people asked him about Harry Potter.

Yes, absolutely. I understand why people don’t want to answer the same questions. It’s absolutely impossible to deny that the flames of Potter fandom won’t go out anytime soon, and I think that’s fantastic. When I was 14, a whole generation got carried away with reading, creativity and a stormy imagination. It didn’t stop, it was passed on to a new generation. Some of them very kindly came from the Philippines to support me in the last race. Such things are the reason I make a stage door almost every night.

Since “Harry Potter” is one of the largest film franchises, as well as a popular series of books, it is understandable why Felton is proud to be part of this series. It probably seems to him that only yesterday he filmed his first scene in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. It was as if he was born to play the role of Draco Malfoy at an unsuccessful audition, when he pretended to know what Harry Potter was happy about, made director Chris Columbus believe that he was perfect for the role of the cunning Slytherin. Proves that the role of a “snotty kid” at an audition can sometimes pay off.

The 34-year-old actor supports Harry Potter fans who, like him, are passionate about a successful film franchise.

I want to meet all these young people from all over the world, from all walks of life, from all walks of life, who all share a love for Potter for lack of a better expression. I definitely share their passion and love for Potter. I mean, sometimes when I’m having dinner with my mom, I’d rather not be asked to make a video or something like that.

So, now we know that you can’t make requests for a video of the Rise of the Planet of the Apes actor while he’s having dinner with his mom. The fame that the Slytherin has experienced all his life thanks to Harry Potter has never been a burden for him, despite the uprising of social networks that did not exist in the days of cinema. Of course, this is not the best part of your day when you are recognized everywhere, but, fortunately, this part of his life did not affect the English actor.

While annoying fans continued to ask Tom Felton questions at a rather inconvenient time, Felton is still pleased with the positive reaction from Harry Potter fans.

But other than that, I’m very happy with the positivity that comes from Potter.

This MTV Movie Award winner still continues to make Harry Potter an important part of his life. He currently has a VIP pass to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and reunited with his Harry Potter friends during a 20th anniversary special that premiered on HBO Max. In addition to Harry Potter, he has an upcoming memoir about his magical times when he played Draco Malfoy, titled Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, which is expected to be released on October 13. He also made his West End debut in 2:22: A Ghost Story and played soldier Guy Fawkes in London’s Gunpowder Plot. After releasing the EP and singles, you can also expect Tom Felton to release his first full-length album in the future.

Whatever awaits the Harry Potter graduate, it’s nice to know that he will always be there to tell more about how he was a cunning Draco Malfoy. If you want to continue to see Tom Felton shine in the Harry Potter films, you can watch all eight films on an HBO Max subscription.