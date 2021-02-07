Tom Ellis’s replacement arrives in the series’ final season

Lucifer fans have been speculating for a while how the series will come to an end in season six. A Mazikeen-related theory has emerged thanks to an image posted by Lesley-Ann Brandt.

Lesley-Ann Brandt, shared a potential clue when she posted a character image of her in an amazing costume. She decked out in an all black dress and amazing hairstyle, she looked very majestic in the photo.

Alongside the image, Lesley-Ann Brandt wrote: my amazing creation… it’s a dream. Mazikeen of the Lilim. This could be a hint of a bigger story looming in the series.

As viewers will know, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) has left hell behind since he moved to Los Angeles. This has caused some problems as season four examined how the hell of his were getting out of control when left alone.

Given that Lucifer likely wants to stay on Earth to be with his beloved Chloe Decker (Lauren German), it seems that Hell will need a new ruler and Mazikeen is an obvious choice as a highly experienced demon.

However, not all fans of the series are so convinced that this will happen, as some fans have predicted that he could actually marry Chloe.

As fans will know, Inbar Lavi will be reprising her role as Eve in the fifth season show, Lucifer’s second part and her arrival could be connected to Mazikeen.

However, viewers still don’t know if she will reconcile with Maze given the demon’s decision to line up with Michael (Tom Ellis) in the finale. All will only be revealed when the show finally returns for its new Lucifer episodes.