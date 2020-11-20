Tom Ellis very happy to be nominated for Critics Choice!

Tom Ellis, the star actor of Lucifer can congratulate himself on one thing, after all. The one who embodies the Devil is nominated for Critics Choice!

Netflix’s Favorite Devil is set to join the Critics Choice shortlist. A feat for Tom Ellis, who plays the leading role in the Lucifer series.

As Lucifer’s Season 5 approaches, it’s time for the awards. Tom Ellis, who plays the role of the main character of the series could also win the bet.

Indeed, the actor has just been nominated for a Critics Choice. An honor for the actor who saw his career soar with this role.

Yep, the Welsh-born actor has had many roles before that. But it was he who made it known to the general public.

Yet he has appeared in numerous series, such as Uncategorized Affairs and Merlin and Once Upon a Time for an episode or two.

This time around, the main actor of the series Lucifer is full of his joy at joining the list of Critics Choice nominees. Nice feat!

TOM ELLIS, NOMINATED IN THE “SUPER-HERO” CATEGORY FOR HIS ROLE IN LUCIFER

“Well, I’m absolutely thrilled,” Tom Ellis wrote. “Thanks to the Critics’ Choice for nominating Lucifer and for nominating me to usher in the Super Awards.”

So it is through this tweet that the actor wanted to show his gratitude. He also did not fail to congratulate everyone else on the short list.

“Well done to all of the nominees,” he said, adding a slew of emojis. The Devil of Lucifer did not fail to put the evil emoji!

Tom Ellis is therefore in the category “best actor in a series of superheroes”. He’s not the only one on the list, although he’s the only one to represent Netflix.

Other actors in his class include Supergirl’s Jon Cryer, The Flash’s Grant Gustin, and of course, Antony Starr, revealed in The Boys on Amazon.



