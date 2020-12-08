Tom Ellis shoots a video of the show’s scenes

Hoping to release new episodes on Netflix in early 2021, protagonist Tom Ellis took to Instagram to reward fans’ patience with an eye-opening look at the Lucifer show’s filming locations.

Tom Ellis has given fans a rare behind-the-scenes look for the upcoming sixth season of Lucifer on his Instagram page and this has fans going wild.

The new video the star posted on her social network follows the devilish star Lucifer as he takes a bike ride through Warner Brothers studios in California.

Dressed in a stylish shirt and vest, Tom Ellis, Lucifer, appears fully prepared to re-film once the tour is over, and enters an unfamiliar closed stage.

Aside from certain location shots, most of the series is filmed on the Warner Bros. lot, so Ellis could walk into Lucifer’s nightclub, Lux, or visit Chloe Decker (Lauren German) on the premises. by LAPD.

The Lucifer star also nodded to his origins by waving flags of Great Britain, England and Wales from the back of his bronze bicycle. Joshua Coleman revealed that he set up the video, before Ellis chimed in with his own suggestion.

The photographer who followed him also employed some mind-blowing camera techniques, suggesting some of the surreal moments that could emerge in the remaining episode of Lucifer.

Viewers of Lucifer are still waiting for the show’s return after this year’s heavenly climax to the first half of season five, which finally featured God (Dennis Haysbert) on the show.



