Tom Ellis from Lucifer will star in the new diabolical series on the Netflix platform

Lucifer, even though it ended after six seasons in September 2021, the series is still a fan favorite. The drama starring Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, the representation of the devil on earth after being expelled from hell, was the most watched program on the streaming platform Netflix last year and there is no doubt that it will remain in the networks for a long time. viewers’ memories and hearts.

Tom Ellis remained at the helm of Lucifer throughout the series’ run. The devil finally returned to hell, but in a new version of himself to dedicate himself to saving lost souls, while awaiting the arrival of his beloved Chloe Decker (Lauren German) to remain together for all eternity.

Barely seven months have passed since Lucifer wrapped up season 6, and now Tom Ellis is embarking on another project, a new supernatural series for Netflix that re-engages heaven and hell. The interpreter of Lucifer Morningstar comes to the animated series for adults, Exploding Kittens.

The new series is based on the mobile game title set to launch in May, Netflix announced on Tuesday. At the same time, he confirmed that the adult animated comedy show is scheduled to appear on screen in 2023, with Tom Ellis in the lead alongside Sasheer Zamata, Mark Proksch, Abraham Lim, Ally Maki, and Lucy Liu.

According to the synopsis, in the animated series the eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell reaches epic proportions when God and the Devil are sent to Earth in the bodies of fat house cats. Meanwhile, Exploding Kittens, starring Lucifer’s Tom Ellis, will be helmed by showrunners Shane Kosakowski and Matthew Inman.

According to Mike Moon, Netflix’s head of adult animation, said in a statement that the joint development of a game and an animated series represents the beginning of a new path for the broadcaster, with the purpose that friends and family can Play with your favorite characters, bringing the series to life.

This is the first Netflix series to star Tom Ellis after stepping away from his role as Lucifer Morningstar on the drama Lucifer. Since the filming of the diabolical series ended last year, the British actor has been working on another project, the Netflix movie that still does not have a release date, Players.