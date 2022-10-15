Tom Delonge called the new album Blink-182 “the most progressive”

“But just u fucking wait”

Tom DeLonge said that the upcoming album Blink-182 contains some of the “most progressive” music of their entire career.

The co-vocalist and guitarist, who recently joined the pop-punk band after seven years, today (October 15) added on Twitter that the new album has some of the most “sublime” songs of the band.

He texted: “@blink182’s new album contains one of the most progressive and uplifting musical compositions we’ve ever had. To be honest, I held my breath for you to hear these other songs. Edging is fun and a great way to remind you of fun again. But you, damn it, wait. 😈”

Delong and his bandmates — co-vocalist and bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker — returned yesterday (October 14) with a new song “Eging”.

After months of ridicule, on Tuesday (October 11), the band confirmed the return of DeLong, who formed Blink with Mark Hoppus in 1992, but left in 2015 “to change the world for his children.”

The musician also left the band in 2005 to focus on his other band, Angels & Airwaves, which was an additional project to his side band Box Car Racer, created in 2001.

In July, Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba, who joined Blink-182 in 2015 as a replacement for DeLong, stated that he did not know if he was still part of Blink-182. DeLong then hinted that he was back in the band before Hoppus said the original trio was in a “really great place.”

After DeLong’s return was announced and the band shared details of their world tour, Blink have now added an additional London show to their UK and Ireland tour in 2023 (tickets will be available here).

Meanwhile, Delong expressed gratitude to outgoing Blink-182 guitarist Matt Skiba.

“I wanted to take a moment and thank you for everything you’ve done to make the band thrive in my absence,” he wrote. “I think you are incredibly talented (I still love and listen to your band).

“You have always been so kind to me, not only in the press, but also to others. I really noticed. The emotions between the three of us in the blink of an eye have always been complicated, but Mark’s cancer really clarified the situation. But to be honest, the band wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for your ability to step in and save the day.”

DeLong concluded: “So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for being a member of our group.”

He previously teased the upcoming Blink-182 record as “the best album of our career.” No details about the title or release date were reported.

Blink-182’s latest studio album “Nine” was released in 2019. It was the second album featuring Skiba after “California” in 2016.

Prior to “Eging”, Delong had not participated in the Blink project since the release of the EP “Dogs Eating Dogs” in 2012.