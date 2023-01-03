Tom DeLonge said that the upcoming Blink-182 album is “the best thing we’ve ever done.”

The co-vocalist and guitarist, who returned to the pop-punk band after seven years in October 2022, shared a post on Instagram last week, noting his bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker.

“This is the best album we’ve ever made,” he wrote, accompanied by an image of a cartoon rabbit from the poster of the 1999 Loserkids tour. “Buckle up. Personally, I stumble and am proud of what we have created TOGETHER. As a single force of fun, eternal youth, and most importantly – close friends.”

In October, the classic line-up of Blink-182 released the comeback single “Edging”, announced a world tour and confirmed work on their new album.

DeLonge previously said that the upcoming album Blink-182 “contains one of the most progressive and sublime musical compositions that we have ever had. To be honest, I held my breath for you to hear these other songs. “Pruning” is fun and a great way to remind you of fun again. But you, damn it, wait.

The last studio album of the band “Nine” was released in 2019. It was the second album featuring former guitarist Matt Skiba after 2016’s “California”. Prior to “Eging”, Delonge had not participated in the Blink project since the release of the EP “Dogs Eating Dogs” in 2012.

Last month, Barker shared footage from the studio, which shows him furiously hitting a drum kit in a T-shirt with the inscription “Fuck me, I’m tired.” He simply signed the clip “Anthem Pt. 3”, which indicates that the band is working on a continuation of the fan-favorite tracks “Anthem” and “Anthem Pt. 2′.

Currently, the upcoming Blink-182 record has no title or release date, although their world tour will begin on March 11, 2023 in Latin America and will end in February 2024 with a series of concerts in Australia and New Zealand.

On the British leg, Blink-182 will visit Glasgow, London, Birmingham and Manchester in September and October 2023 — see the full list of dates here. Tickets for concerts in the UK and Europe are available here, and for concerts in North America — here.