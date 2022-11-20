Tom Cruise’s Helicopter Keeps Destroying The Call That The Midwife Is Taking, and The Star Has a Message For The “Mission Impossible 8” Actor

You may know that Tom Cruise has a helicopter pilot license, and he performs all the crazy stunts for the Mission Impossible movies himself, but did you know that he also often flies a helicopter to and from the set, and sometimes just for fun daytime walks visiting friends? On his late-night show, his longtime pal James Corden revealed that the “Mission Impossible 7” star often tries to land in yards. No matter how charming the story is, not everyone finds Tom Cruise’s helicopter antics so funny, mainly the star of “Call the Midwife” Jenny Agutter, who said that the habit of flying action stars continues to ruin her show.

As Jenny Agutter explained to The Daily Mirror, the entire cast of the popular TV drama (and one of Netflix’s best shows) had to keep reshooting their scenes after Tom Cruise landed his helicopter outside where they share a movie studio lot. Both “Call the Midwife” and “Mission Impossible: Payback for Death, Part Two” are filmed at Longcross Studios in Surrey. The actress jokingly said:

Tom Cruise continues to spoil our shooting by landing his helicopter right next to the place where we are shooting.

Jenny Agutter plays Sister Julien in the popular historical drama, which tells about a group of midwives who lived in East London in the late 1950s – late 1960s. The news agency asked if the actress was going to tell Tom Cruise off because of his seemingly less than neighborly behavior, but she said it might not be the best idea when she is dressed in monastic clothes:

In my habit! Imagine. “Sorry, Tom, but listen, we’re trying to shoot. I don’t know about you, but get your helicopter out of here soon!

You have to agree with the actress. A man dressed as a nun talking sternly to a constantly grinning Tom Cruise with wild eyes (who will be standing by his helicopter) will be a sight. Interestingly, the 60-year-old action star is known to have let fans borrow his helicopter from time to time. Perhaps it would be better for him to borrow it until “Call the Midwife” finishes filming season 12. I’m sure if Jenny Agutter had talked to Cruz, he would have understood. Although the star of Top Gun: Maverick is often remembered for his deadly stunts, he is, by many accounts, very personable and polite. He had the pleasant experience of meeting a couple when he was doing the most Tom Cruise—like thing you can imagine-of course, a death-defying stunt on a manual glider.

It is expected that the second part of “Mission Impossible: Payback for Death” will be released in theaters on June 28, 2024, and the first part preceded it in June 2023. When they are released, these two films should become higher-grossing Tom Cruise action movies. In the meantime, we wish Jenny Agutter and the entire cast of Call the Midwife patience. All eleven seasons of the show can be viewed on a Netflix subscription. And to learn more about cinema, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 movie release schedule to plan your next movie viewing.