Tom Cruise is now at the peak of his career, as his new 2022 film “The Best Shooter: Maverick” has become the highest-grossing domestic film in his entire long career. The film also breaks records for Paramount, and there are a number of new relationships between many of its stars behind the film. Greg Tarzan Davis, who played a Coyote in the recently released movie “The Best Shooter: Maverick”, shared a funny story about one “problem” of friendship with Cruz.

There have been a lot of stories at the moment about how intense and extreme Tom Cruise can be. A man performs a lot of his own tricks, no matter how dangerous or skillful they may be. He loves challenges and really doesn’t look like someone who will retreat from a new experience. At the same time, not many people can face a potentially deadly situation and smile like Cruz.

In an interview with ET, Greg Tarzan Davis says that being friends with Cruz is difficult because he really needs to watch what he says to the Top Gun star. Davis recalls how he casually told Cruz that he thought it would be great to skydive, just to wake up to a phone call about extreme sports. Here it is conveyed in Davis’ own words:

You know, it’s a challenge, because he’s one of those people who, if you say something’s cool, or you say you want to do something, like I said, ‘Oh, man, it would be cool to learn to skydive,’ and he’s like, ‘Oh yes? Do you think so?’ The next day they call me and say, “Hi, yes, I talked to Tom, and Tom said that you want to learn how to skydive. I’m like, “Wait, wait! That was just the beginning of the conversation, Tom! That’s not really what I meant.

I feel that Tom Cruise is just eager to make new friends-adrenaline junkies, and he does not miss the opportunity to educate this inner daring devil in fellow actors. Of course, there were some intense workouts and stunts that Cruz forced his colleagues to go through, including learning how to fly real fighter jets.

While it’s not like Greg Tarzan Davis skydived, he did another Tom Cruise movie. The “Mission Impossible” franchise is known for its rather dangerous stunts, and Davis has a role in the upcoming “Mission Impossible 7” with Tom Cruise.

Playing in two major Tom Cruise films puts Greg Tarzan Davis in the metaphorical line of fire when it comes to intense stunts and adrenaline-fueled scenes. It only makes sense that Cruz took Davis very seriously when he heard that he might want to take advantage of this experience and transfer it into his personal life.

I suppose the moral of this story is not to mention wanting to try something extreme with Tom Cruise, otherwise he’ll have it on your schedule the next day. Fortunately, this is a problem only for his friends and colleagues, and fans can enjoy all the tricks and actions from a distance. “Best Shooter: Maverick” is in theaters now, and fans still really like this action movie. “Mission Impossible 7” will be released in July next year, and it is expected that there will be even more tricks suitable for even the most extreme addicts.