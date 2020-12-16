Tom Cruise, Violation of Social Distance on Set

Tom Cruise lost control when he saw staff members who did not comply with social distancing during the filming of our new movie Mission Impossible. The audio recording of Cruise’s swearing, insults and threats on the team was leaked to the press and sat on the agenda of social media.

The filming of Mission Impossible 7 and its release date were among the films delayed due to Covid-19. After the shooting resumed, Tom Cruise, the lead actor of the film, even purchased a special ship to protect everyone in the crew from the epidemic in order not to delay the shooting again.

Despite taking such intense measures, Tom Cruise was furious when he saw the staff who did not follow the social distance rules on the set. The sound recording of the swearing and insulting speech of the experienced actor who made unspoken words against the set employees was leaked to the press.

“I do not accept apology”

During the filming of the Warner Bros studios, Tom Cruise noticed that the two employees were working without following the social distance rules. The actor who cannot control his nerves; “If I see you doing this again, you will find yourself in front of the door,” but at the same time he made statements containing severe insults.

Tom Cruise states that he will not accept an apology, and that Hollywood can return to filming thanks to the opportunities he has created. Threatening staff, Cruise said that if anyone repeats the same mistake, he will be fired immediately. The actor, who spent $ 670,000 to protect the health of the actors and staff, reminded that this movie is a breadwinner for many.

Tom Cruise shocked the set team in his statements; “Everyone who works in Hollywood can bring home money thanks to us. If you keep doing this, people will be hungry because of you. I spend my time talking to insurance companies and producers just to keep you safe. If I see you breaking the rules again, you will go fuck yourself. ” He made expressions containing heavy swearing in style.



