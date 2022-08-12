Tom Cruise, his buddy and Formula 1 superstar talked about his journey to Top Gun: Maverick, then he had to make the most upsetting and phone call of his life

It seems that the famous British racing driver Lewis Hamilton is one of many athletes who want to try themselves in the cinema. Unfortunately, Top Gun: Maverick wouldn’t have been his big break, but it almost was. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton spoke about his love for the original film “The Best Shooter” and how he almost appeared in the summer blockbuster “The Best Shooter: Maverick”, which still breaks box office records.

The Formula 1 pilot says that his friendship with Tom Cruise played an important role in the fact that he was offered a role in the film, and can’t say enough good words about the actor. Lewis Hamilton talks about the popular action star:

One of the nicest people you’ve ever met. He invited me to his set a few years ago when he was working on The Edge of the Future, and then we just became friends over time… So when I heard that the second movie was coming out, I thought, “Oh my God, I have to ask him.” I said, “I don’t care what role it is. I’ll even sweep up something, I’ll be a janitor in the back room.”

It was impossible to sweep the corner, as Tom Cruise had big plans for the F1 star. He actually offered Lewis Hamilton a role in the film as one of the fighter pilots – a role Hamilton could have dreamed of. Unfortunately, the star’s commitments before the Formula 1 season contradicted the production schedule of Top Gun: Maverick. The driver knew that he could not in good conscience give up his Formula 1 season to make a film in which he would not be ready, so he had to give up the role… and he had to inform the Top Gun team about it. about this.

I’m a perfectionist… the most frustrating call I’ve ever received.

This is a big disappointment not only for Lewis Hamilton, but also for fans of Top Gun: Maverick, who would like to see how the racer controls another super-powered car: a fighter.

Fortunately, this is not the end of the athlete’s Hollywood adventures. He will act as a producer of a film about Formula 1 racing, directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski. The film will be shot for AppleTV+, and the main role in it will be played by Brad Pitt.

I am sure that Lewis Hamilton will have many more opportunities to prove himself when he does not use his talents in Formula 1 racing and win more world championships among drivers. He has already voiced Pixar Cars films, and also starred in a cameo role in Zoolander 2, so we know he has the skills.

It’s a pity that there won’t be a famous Formula 1 star in Top Gun: Maverick this time, but the movie can still be seen in cinemas. Also, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 movie schedule to learn more about the release dates of other movies in theaters and streaming this year.