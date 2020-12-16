Tom Cruise fights the team for Covid-19

Tom Cruise gave a clear message to the Mission team: Impossible 7. After seeing two people nearby, disregarding security protocols against Covid-19, the actor fought with everyone in the production. In a leaked audio, you can hear him threatening to fire anyone who repeated the act.

At the beginning of the speech, Cruise recalled that he maintains contact with studios and producers, to ensure that the film industry can continue operating. Quite exalted, the actor cursed the team and said that this cannot be repeated.

“We are the best. People are out there making movies in Hollywood because of us. Because they believe in us and what we are doing. I stay on the phone every night with the studio, with insurance companies, producers and they are looking at us and using us [as an example] to make their films. We are creating thousands of jobs. I don’t want to see it again, never again ”.

The actor went on to say that he accepts no excuse from anyone for breaking the security measures, and that if this were repeated, the person would be fired.

“You can say that to people who are losing their homes because our industry is stalled. There will be no food on their tables or money to pay for university. That’s what I sleep with [worried] every night – about the future of our industry. So, I’m sorry, I’m beyond your excuses. If you don’t, you’re out. We are not going to paralyze [the recordings] of this film, understand? If I see you again, you’re out ”.

Variety also reported that the actor has been very strict with security measures on the set since filming resumed in the UK. Despite this, in October this year, 12 people on the team tested positive for Covid-19.

In addition to Cruise, the new title of the franchise will feature the returns of Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Angela Bassett. Christopher McQuarrie also returns as a director and screenwriter. Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled for release on November 19, 2021.



