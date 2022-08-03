Tom Cruise climbed a mountain in the movie “Mission Impossible 2” without a safety rope?

“Mission Impossible 2” begins with an incredible scene in which Ethan Hunt climbs a mountain without safety ropes, but did Tom Cruise really perform this scene without equipment? “Mission Impossible 2” was a kind of turning point for Cruz. Before the sequel, the actor appeared in a variety of genres, and his star power alone was often enough to make this film a success. In Mission Impossible 2, in which Ethan almost fought a monster, he decided to become an action hero, for which he hired the master of the genre John Wu as a director and performed several impressive tricks himself.

“Mission Impossible 2” was a huge success in 2000, and even its soundtrack became a bestseller. Unfortunately, the sequel is not outdated, and to modern eyes it seems strange from the saga. Despite this, the film sold Cruz to the audience as an action star, and in addition to the “Mission Impossible” sequels, he starred in films such as “Special Opinion” and films about Jack Reacher. Since the 2010s, most of Cruz’s projects have included some kind of action element, and marketing has often focused on his tricks.

By topic: Mission Impossible 2 MTV Parody Ben Stiller as Stuntman Tom Cruise

“Mission Impossible 2” kicked off this trend, especially thanks to Ethan Hunt’s opening scene. In this discovery, Hunt, who is on vacation from the IMF, climbs a cliff at Utah’s picturesque Dead Horse Point. Hunt freely climbs the cliff without safety ropes or seat belts, and at some point even rolls off the canopy and remains hanging in the air. While Hunt could climb without protective gear, Cruz used a safety harness and, briefly, a backup.

How Tom Cruise’s “Mission Impossible 2: Climbing a Mountain” stunt was filmed

In a 2000 interview with UKC, Mission Impossible 2 cameraman and experienced climber Earl Wiggins revealed the sequence. He explained that Cruz was training for the rock climbing scene in “Mission Impossible 2” with understudy Ron Kauk, who also accompanied him to the location for each shot. The ascent was filmed over five days, while winches were also used to lift and remove the star for the scene. At the moment when Hunt, who “died” in several “Mission” films, slides down and holds on to the canopy, Wiggins said that Cruise’s double Keith Campbell did exactly this trick.

During the filming of this “Mission Impossible 2” ascent, Cruz was always tied to safety ropes or seat belts, which were later filmed at the post with computer graphics. This includes an impressive 15-foot jump that Ethan makes from one side of the mountain to the other. Cruz performed several takes of the last jump himself to make sure he looked right. While the scene was criticized by experienced climbers due to the lack of reality, this discovery fulfilled its main task, making Hunt look like a daredevil who liked to be – in this case literally – on the edge. Even with a safety rope, Tom Cruise’s work in this “Mission Impossible 2” sequence is incredible and demonstrated his commitment to making everything look real.