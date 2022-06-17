Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor takes a rare walk with Patrick Renna from The Sandlot

Boys’ night! Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son, Connor Cruz, was spotted at a rare party with The Sandlot star Patrick Renna.

The 27-year-old actor had dinner with 43-year-old Renna and another friend at the Capo restaurant in Santa Monica on Wednesday, June 15, and the trio were photographed talking and laughing outside an Italian diner after a meal. Connor, dressed in a white shirt and flannel, grinned at his friends while the former child star gave him a thumbs up before heading home for the night, according to photos obtained by E! News.

Although Connor and the Massachusetts native may seem like an unlikely couple, they are both actively involved in the Church of Scientology. In August 2013, Renna spoke at the opening ceremony of a new church outpost in Los Feliz, California, and in November 2018, Connor’s mother confirmed that both he and his older sister Bella are Scientologists.

“I’m very secretive [about them],” Kidman, 54, told Australian magazine Who at the time. “I have to protect this relationship. I know 150 percent that I would give my life for my children, because this is my goal. They’re adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They made the choice to become Scientologists, and my job as a mother is to love them.”

The Oscar winner and 59-year-old Tom got married in 1990 and adopted Bella and Connor in 1992 and 1995, respectively. Despite her very public divorce from the Top Gun star, Kidman openly maintains a close relationship with her children. (The Australian native is also the mom of 13-year-old Sunday and 11-year-old Faith, whom she shares with her husband Keith Urban.)

“I am an example of this tolerance, and I believe in it — no matter what your child does, the child has love, and the child should know that there is love available, and I am open here,” she said. . “I think it’s so important because if you take it away from a child, break it off in any child, in any relationship, in any family — I think it’s wrong. So our job as parents is to always offer unconditional love.”

A year later, Kidman spoke about her older children in an interview with Vanity Fair, explaining that “Connor is engaged in music” and lives in Miami. “Bella lives near London. You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for the films “With eyes wide closed”, “Mission Impossible” and “Portrait of a Woman”, — added the star of “Hours”. “They both had English accents when they were little.”

Connor, for his part, also spoke openly about his positive but personal relationship with his mother. “I love my mom,” the DJ said in an interview with Woman’s Day Australia in March 2014, before denying rumors that they had drifted apart. “I don’t care what people say, I know that me and Mom are reliable.”

He continued: “I love her very much. My family means everything. Yes, I love my music, but family comes first.”