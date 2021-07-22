Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad Will Cease To Function In October

Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad was released for mobile devices in August of last year, and less than a year later Ubisoft announced that, unfortunately, the game’s servers will be shutting down in October.

According to the producer, it became unsustainable to keep the game’s servers active, and because of that came the difficult decision not to continue the game’s activities. However, she appreciates the players’ time and hopes that everyone enjoyed the game’s content.

And you, were you enjoying the game? What did you think of him? Leave your message in the space below for comments.