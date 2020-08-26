Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad Now Available

Ubisoft officially launches Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad, the crossover between the different franchises under the writer’s seal. Now available for free.

Ubisoft officially launches Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad, its unique crossover between the worlds of its main titles, under the banner of the famous writer. The title is now available for free download on both iOS and Android.

The initial file requires only 200 MB. Once inside, it will require an additional update to start playing. In the Apple ecosystem it is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch as long as they are updated from iOS 13.0. In the case of Android, it requires an operating system version 4.3 or later.

Crossed universes

Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad allows you to team up with various characters from the Tom Clancy universes over the years at Ubisoft. In this way we can have faces from Rainbow Six, The Division, Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell, End War and Hawx in our squad. As the official description narrates, we will participate in five-on-five battles where we will be able to “activate strategic orders at the right time to defeat your opponent’s team.”

During the experience you will find missions against the AI, designed to obtain resources and thus be able to improve the members of your squad. You can train them and equip them with objects that improve their statistics. Imagine a team made up of El Sueño, Sam Fisher, Caveira and Walker. If you can.

From a certain rank you can access multiplayer battles against other commanders. Progress will guide you through “hundreds of different weapons and items, from knives to assault rifles,” to capitalize on your performance on the battlefield. The texts are localized to Spanish.



