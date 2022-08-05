Tom Brady was released from Friday’s workout — that’s why — The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was not seen at Friday’s practice. Naturally, people were a little worried.

But the reason for Brady’s absence is less serious than some might think (at least from a gaming point of view). According to Bucs insider Greg Auman, Brady was excused from practice today to attend to a personal matter.

At this stage of his career, frankly, it’s amazing that Brady is in training camp at all. He is the most experienced player in the entire league and already knows the offense.

To be honest, this may not even be Brady’s last season in the NFL. A few missed workouts won’t be the end of the world.

Last season, Tom Brady once again reminded everyone that he is absolutely ageless. He led the NFL in completions, attempts, passing yards, passing touchdowns and yards per game, while he was sacked with a league-best three percent of games.

Brady finished second behind Aaron Rodgers in the MVP voting and third in the “Best Hitter of the Year” voting, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro awards.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost in the subsequent playoffs to the future Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. After the season, Brady announced his retirement before doing his best to impress Brett Favre without retiring.

This season may be dedicated to Brady and his plans for the future.