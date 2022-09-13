Tom Brady tells what life advice he gives to his children

Like any parent, Tom Brady wants to share an important message with his children.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spoke on his podcast titled “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” and said they need to choose what they like.

“I often say to my children: let’s choose something that you love in life. Let’s choose a job, career and path that you like, because you will want to work hard. things you don’t like won’t bring much satisfaction,” Brady said via People Magazine.

This is very important advice from Brady, especially since he did it when he started playing football. He played great in college and then was drafted by the Patriots before everything else became history.

But he also made an effort to reach this point, and that’s what he wants his children to do.

He’s trying to win his eighth Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what could be his final season.

Brady has three children, two of whom he and his wife Giselle share. He has a nine-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son, and he is also the father of a 15-year-old son.