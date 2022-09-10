Tom Brady Speaks Honestly about Parenting: NFL World Reaction

Tom Brady’s marriage is dominating the headlines this summer as he and Gisele Bundchen work on some issues.

According to numerous reports, one of these problems is their parenting style. Earlier this summer, Brady opened up to Ford CEO Jim Farley on the DRIVE podcast and talked about the hardest part of raising his kids in a less-than-normal environment.

“We have people who clean up for us. We have people who cook our food. We have people who take us to the airport if we need it,” he explained. — We get off the plane, and there are people waiting for us, and they take us inside.

“This is the reality of my children, about which it is difficult to say, “Guys, this is not how reality really is,” and what can we do about it?”