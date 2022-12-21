Tom Brady Says He Will Spend His First Christmas on The NDFL Field As a Divorced Father

This fall, at the height of the football season, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen went through a public divorce. Fortunately, the divorce was finalized quickly, and now the NFL star and model are jointly raising two children Benjamin and Vivian, as well as Brady’s son Jack, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. While co-parenting seems to be going well, it’s probably hard to separate the holidays. Brady recently talked about how he’s feeling this holiday season, and it’s also the first time he’ll be playing football at Christmas instead of being with his family.

In an episode of the podcast Let’s Go! (opens in new tab), Brady talked about his first Christmas as a divorced father and the difficulties of a professional football player during the holidays. Jim Gray, co-host of the podcast, noted that Brady has never played football on Christmas Day, and that this year the quarterback will spend Christmas Eve in a hotel room and play the game on December 25. this year’s holiday season and how it copes with it, saying:

It’s going to be a new experience that I’ve never had before, and I’m going to have to learn how to handle it. And I think that’s what life is. So, you just asked the question: “What has this football season taught you?” I’m going to find out how to behave on Christmas Eve in a hotel. I need to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out and be professional and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the next day, which is part of the football season for many years. a lot of time.

Brady and the Buccaneers are scheduled to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 25, in the evening, which means the quarterback probably won’t see his kids in person until the next day. He noted that playing on a big holiday is part of the job, and he will return to his family the day after Christmas. He also explained that playing on vacation is one of the problems he will have to face and learn lessons.

In November, the famous career—defunct quarterback talked about his first Thanksgiving after the divorce and explained that all he wants is to “be near [his] children” and be the “best father” he can be. So even though he won’t be able to celebrate Christmas with his family on December 25th, I’m sure he’ll be back and ready to open presents and celebrate the holidays as soon as the game is over.

Like Brady, Kelly Clarkson recently started taking holidays seriously after her divorce. Although her divorce from Brandon Blackstock wasn’t as quick as Brady and Bundchen’s, she explained that the holidays were pretty easy to split up. Her ex has kids for Thanksgiving, and she gets them for Christmas. She also talked about how it becomes easier to cope with the years, and eventually she learned to love her “time for herself.”

For Brady, it sounds like because of the NFL schedule this year, he couldn’t spend a real vacation with his kids, however, in the days that followed, he was with them. Considering that both the quarterback and Bündchen still live in Florida, according to People, it’s probably pretty easy for both parents to see the kids regularly, which is great.

With all that said, before the longtime quarterback heads home to spend some quality time and vacation time with his kids, you can watch Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers close out the TV schedule for 2022 when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on December 25. at 20:20 ET on NBC.