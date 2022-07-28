Tom Brady responds to Max Kellerman: The NFL World Reacts – The Sun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Six years ago, ESPN analyst Max Kellerman said Tom Brady was going to “fall off a cliff” in his NFL career.

“Tom Brady is almost done. It could be his next game that he’ll play, maybe in a year, but he’s going to fall off a cliff,” Kellerman said in “The First Take.” “Tom Brady is going to be a bum soon.”

Since that day, Brady has won three Super Bowl titles. As a 44-year-old quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, he led the league in completions (485), passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43).

Brady took to Twitter to respond to this old message from Kellerman on Thursday.

“The ratio of @maxkellerman + I now have a swimwear line,” he wrote.

The NFL world reacted to this response on Twitter.

“A 40-year—old troll, I want to be like this when I grow up,” one fan wrote.

“No, even if I hate Brady, this shit makes me look like him,” another added.

“You’re going to play until you’re 50, aren’t you,” said another.

After briefly retiring earlier this offseason, Brady announced his return to the NFL for another season in 2022.

It’s fair to say the great quarterback isn’t going to fall off a cliff anytime soon.