Tom Brady refuses to answer a question about the decision to resign

After Bucks quarterback Tom Brady decided to end his retirement in 40 days, he’s pretty tight-lipped about it.

There have been various reports of GOAT’s short-lived departure from the game, including an excellent article by Ben Wolin regarding Brady potentially joining the Dolphins’ ownership (which was eventually overturned by Brian Flores’ lawsuit).

On Monday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was asked again about his retirement. And, according to Bucs reporter Greg Auman, Brady didn’t want to touch it.

Per Auman: “Brady has been asked questions again since he retired and didn’t retire this spring, but when asked if his decision to return was influenced by how last season ended, he refused to answer: it seems like it’s been forever.”

Last season ended with an almost legendary comeback against the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs, as well as rumors about Tom’s relationship with then-head coach Bruce Arians.

After returning, Arians moved to the front office, and Todd Bowles took his place on the sideline.

Now Brady will try to raise the bar even higher, which could be his last trip to the NFL.