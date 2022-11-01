Tom Brady Really Talks about Divorce in the Public Eye As NFL Season Continues

The quarterback talked about his problems.

Tom Brady’s personal life has probably been the subject of intense scrutiny throughout his 22-year NFL career, but it has become exponentially more intense over the past few months. Rumors that Brady and Gisele Bundchen had marital problems began circulating during pre-season training, and on October 28, the couple announced that their divorce was finalized. As the Tampa Bay Bucks quarterback navigates this new chapter of his life, he continues to do so in the public eye-and in the midst of football season. Just days after his 13-year marriage broke up, he spoke about how he is coping with this transition period.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner told the football player in his podcast Let’s Go! (opens in new tab) about how his personal life has affected his work, saying that he just does everything in his power as a father and father. footballer. According to Tom Brady himself:

I think there are a lot of professionals in life who go through what they deal with at work and what they deal with at home. Obviously, the good news is that this is a very friendly situation, and I’m really focused on two things — taking care of my family and, of course, my children, and, secondly, doing everything possible to win football matches. So, this is done by professionals. You focus on work when it’s time to work, and when you come home, you focus on home priorities. And all you can do is the best you can do. This is what I will continue to do as long as I work and as long as I am a father.

The pirate has two children with a former Victoria’s Secret angel (as well as a son with Bridget Moynahan), and he described their situation as “friendly.” Co-parenting with Gisele Bundchen seemed to be a good start, as Tom Brady was photographed with his two youngest children at a movie just hours after the divorce announcement, and he said in a podcast that Halloween jokes or treats were in the plans.

Before announcing the split, Tom Brady spoke about his work-life balance, saying that even though he wanted to devote more time to other things, football eventually took over his personal life. On October 31, he stated that he was doing everything possible to overcome his current problems, saying:

For 23 years, I have faced many difficult situations on and off the field, and many of them have really played out in front of a lot of people. …I always say that we are not actors. Even though we are shown on TV, this is our real self. We’re trying to do our best. That’s how people really got to know me over the years, on television. And this is the authentic me who competes with my teammates every day, and you give the team everything you can. And everyone goes through different things. We all have our own unique problems in life, and we are all human beings, and we do our best.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost five of their last six games, including the last three in a row. Ahead of this football season, Tom Brady retired just six weeks after hanging him up. Although it was predicted that this would be his last season, given the development of his personal life, his future in the NFL is unknown.

However, we know that the sports comedy “80 for Brady”, which he produced and in which he will appear, is due to be released in theaters on February 3, 2023. Check out our movie release schedule for 2023 to find out what other movies are coming to the big screen. in next year.