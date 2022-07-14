Tom Brady is honest (also irrelevant) about the “hardest part” of parenting with Giselle B.

Tom Brady and his model wife Gisele Bundchen have been married for more than a decade and seem to be living a pretty charming life with their children. Sometimes it can be a magical part of their life that bothers a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player when it comes to raising his little ones. The NFL star was recently asked if it’s ever been difficult to keep his kids “on the ground,” and he shared the “hardest part” of raising his kids is when money and fame come into play. For most of us, this is unacceptable, but it’s really honest.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have two children together, and Brady has a third child with his ex Bridget Moynahan, whose stepmother Bundchen is. However, it is obvious that these children do not live an ordinary life, and this is very different from what Brady and his wife grew up on. During a recent conversation with Jim Farley on the Drive podcast, the star talked about his childhood memories and how, in his opinion, everything is not like his own children.

Honestly, this is a great question, and it’s probably the most difficult thing for us parents, for me and my wife. My wife grew up in rural Brazil, in the farthest southern state… in a very small farming town. A very simple girl, she has two bedrooms in her house, one for her parents, one for her and her five sisters. Do you know? I grew up in a middle-class family in California. My dad worked his ass off for our family. My mom stayed at home, took care of us, the children. I saw my mom working every day to take care of us, cook food for us every night, wash our clothes.

Moving on to the present, this is definitely not the way of life that he and his family live at all. Brady, at the age of 44, earned an exorbitant amount of money. He was a guest on the Netflix show. In addition, after retirement, he still plays professional football with a busy travel schedule. And his wife is a model – writer who is engaged in charity (she left IMG models in 2021). Thus, the experience of their children growing up is slightly different from the experience of a typical family.

I look at my life with my family, and it’s so fast. We have people who clean up for us. We have people who cook our food. We have people who take us to the airport, if we need it, you know, we get off the plane, and there are people waiting for us, and they see us off. This is the reality of my kids, and it’s hard to say guys, it’s not like it really is… what can we do about it?

For a couple, the development of children is important. Back in 2016, when the children were young, Gisele Bundchen even starred in the documentary “The Beginning of Life” about how important the first years of a child are for his further development. Both Brady and Bündchen know what their children are missing, as well as the experiences they are getting that most people will never be able to find out about. However, how many kids end up on the ground during the Super Bowl, not to mention their father wins?

However, he also noted that they can’t just take and live a normal life.

These things are hard to handle. I can’t say we’re going to go back and live on Portola Drive in San Mateo. This is quite difficult to do just for privacy purposes and so on. So, I do not know the right answer. I do not know the right answer as a parent.

While some people reading this story may have the luxury of hiring someone to help with the cleaning, the concept of other people running errands for you and the idea of having no privacy wherever you go, as Brady does, is alien to all but a very small subset of people. (In fact, Mark Wahlberg and other celebrities have openly talked about the downside of fame with their children.) That’s not even counting the weird things that happen in their lives, like Tom Brady playing soccer with Kanye West’s kid or something like that. Again, completely incomparable.

Despite this, he told Jim Farley that he hoped he was doing a good job as a parent, even though he knew he was making mistakes. He hopes that his children will learn what “pleasure” is and something designed to make their lives easier, and not an absolute given. On that front, I think his comments are something most parents can agree with.