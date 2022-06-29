Tom Brady hilariously surprises “anxious” Cameron Diaz with advice on returning to Hollywood: “I am relatively successful in retirement”

He was there. Tom Brady called Cameron Diaz after Jamie Foxx said she needed advice on returning to Hollywood.

The 54-year-old Fox shared a recorded conversation with the 49-year-old Diaz on Wednesday, June 29, right after Netflix announced that celebrities will star in the Netflix comedy thriller “Back in Action,” production of which will begin later this year.

“Cameron, I hope you’re not mad that I wrote this down, but there’s no turning back. I had to call GOAT to bring back another GOAT,” the actor Ray signed the audio clip on Twitter.

In the audio snippet, Fox called the star “Something about Mary.” “I’m so worried right now,” Diaz said. “I, for example, walk around the room. …I’m excited, but I don’t know how to do it, you know?”

Fortunately, the Oscar winner invited an expert. “Listen, I have someone on the other line who can help you with this. Can I click on it?” Fox asked, without mentioning who was on his phone.

“I would love that,” the San Diego native said. “Any advice I can get!”

A low voice greeted the celebrities. “Cameron, this is a GOAT,” Fox explained.

“Oh my God, is that Tom Brady?” asked Diaz, giggling.

Brady replied: “I was talking to Jamie and he said you need some advice on how to retire. I am not retiring relatively successfully.”

The Avaline Wine co-founder said the athlete’s look was “exactly what I needed.”

Brady famously announced his retirement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with great fanfare earlier this year after winning Super Bowl LV. However, he retired after just 41 days.

“The last two months I realized that my place is still on the field, not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” Brady shared on Twitter in March. “I love my teammates and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’ll be back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

Diaz confirmed in her Instagram story on Wednesday that Back in Action will be her return to Hollywood after a long break in the spotlight. “Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back on track!!! Can’t wait, damn it, it’s going to be a blast!” she wrote.

The couple worked together on the 1999 film Every Sunday and the 2014 remake of Annie, which became Diaz’s last screen role before her retirement, which she officially acknowledged in 2018. The “Charlie’s Angels” star focused on her family, which includes husband Benji Madden and daughter Raddix. , 2.

“When you’re doing something at a really high level for a long period of time, when you’re the person who’s kind of doing that one thing, everything around you, all the parts of you that aren’t, should kind of be passed on to other people,” Diaz told Kevin Hart during a speech in August 2021 in his talk show “From heart to heart”. “Just managing me as a person… Cameron Diaz is a machine. But for my personal, spiritual self, I understood that one part of me functioning at a high level is not enough.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in March that Diaz had been offered many roles over the years, but she “politely declined” all of them before she was approached by Foxx and Netflix.

“Naturally [her friends] asked if she was sure [retirement] was what she wanted, but they had no doubt that Cameron could always come back if he wanted,” an insider said at the time. “It wasn’t and still isn’t forever.”

Back in Action doesn’t have a release date yet. The cameras will start working later this year.