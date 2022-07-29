Tom Brady doesn’t train today: fans’ reaction

Julio Aguilar / Getty Images

After 22 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady deserves a rest.

On Friday day 3 of the Buccaneers training camp, who will soon turn 45, he watches from the sidelines, conceding starting reps to backup QB Blaine Gabbert.

Fellow Buccaneers veterans Mike Evans, Lavonte David and Cameron Braith also have a day off today. ESPN NFL insider Jenna Lane confirmed that there are no injuries.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Brady’s day off.

“What did Tom Brady do to deserve a day off? Oh, wait, NVM,” one fan joked.

“Just retire Tom. Obviously it’s too hard for you these days,” another added.

Several fans noted that today could be Brady’s first opportunity to work with reserve center Robert Hainsey, who is expected to replace injured pro bowler Ryan Jensen.

“So he doesn’t need all the valuable representatives of the new center, does he?” said one.

Brady is likely to return to the lineup on the fourth day of training camp on Saturday.