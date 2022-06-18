Tom Brady believes that it would be “very hard” if his children followed in the footsteps of him or his wife Gisele Bundchen

Football royalty. Tom Brady knows that his and his wife Gisele Bundchen’s children have something to do, but he doesn’t want it to stop them from following their dreams.

His “greatest achievement”! See Tom Brady’s Best Quotes about Fatherhood

“I want them to obviously define what they like to do, but it would be very difficult to follow in my football footsteps or in my wife’s footsteps,” the 44—year-old quarterback told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 14. I want them to find something where they can do it without these extremely high expectations of themselves before these kids have the opportunity to make a mistake.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Brady and Bundchen, 41, welcomed son Benjamin in 2009 and daughter Vivian in 2012. The NFL star is also the father of son Jack, 14, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Promoting his ongoing partnership with Hertz, which includes commercial jokes about his absenteeism, Brady noted how “difficult” — especially for the younger generation — it is to make mistakes due to constant monitoring. “I want my kids to find something they really enjoy and work hard on,” he explained to Us, adding that a little more “discipline” could potentially “bring out the best in them.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: chronology of their relationship

Despite the stress he is under because his children are growing up in the shadow of his legacy, Brady still manages to experience moments of joy with his family every day.

“Children are the best thing in the world,” he shared. “They just bring so much perspective to our lives, and they’re so funny. They’re a party. And at the same time a lot of energy! Better make sure you have it for them and just try to do the best you can.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback added that every day he is “amazed by different things” with his brood and how much they have grown, telling us: “I remember when they were newborns, and I see them now, and how they communicate with people… they make me so proud!”

Tom Brady Hertz

When asked if he misses those early childhood days of his children at all, Brady replied, “Not a bit! I am very happy with where my children are. I don’t want to go back to that age. They are perfect as they are.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s family album: photos

As for what supports the California native throughout the football season, Brady should thank his family for their support. “I’m very lucky to have support off the field who just loves you unconditionally and wants you to go out there and do what you love,” he told us. “There are times when you win, and there are times when you lose, and they love you anyway.”

The athlete concluded: “So, in the end, it doesn’t matter how you perform on the field. They just want me to be at home, healthy and without unnecessary bumps and bruises.”

With a report by Cristina Garibaldi