Tom Bergeron welcomes the return of the original executive producer of DWTS

“Dancing with the Stars” is in preliminary talks to bring back the original executive producer of the series, Conrad Green, and former host Tom Bergeron is thrilled with the news. Tom was fired from DWTS in 2020 along with co-host Erin Andrews after hosting the first 28 seasons of the show. Model and TV presenter Tyra Banks was announced as his replacement, and in two years of work as the host of the show, fans met her sluggishly. DWTS returns this fall and will now air exclusively on Disney+, and Tyra is not expected to return as a host.

Conrad Green has been with DWTS since the beginning, serving as an executive producer and showrunner when the show first aired on ABC in 2005. Conrad left the series in 2013, after its 18th season, and Rob Wade became the new showrunner. Rob left DWTS in 2017 when Andrew Llinares took his place. Andrew was the executive producer who called for Tom to be fired and Tyra to be hired, a decision that dance competition fans have widely criticized. In March, DWTS fired Andrew as executive producer, which reportedly delighted the show’s professional dancers and Tom, as he reacted sarcastically to the news on Twitter.

According to Deadline, Conrad is close to an agreement to return as an executive producer of Dancing with the Stars after a nine-year absence from the series. The report shows “that some DWTS professionals and judges have already been told about the possible return of Green, and they are delighted with this news.” Tom, who has spoken about the series from time to time since being fired, expressed his excitement about Conrad’s possible return on Twitter, calling him “Lazarus 2.0.” Although Tom is not upset by his unexpected departure, he has previously publicly expressed his disdain for the direction of the show after Andrew took over as EP.

After leaving DWTS, Conrad worked as a producer on several unscripted shows such as Ultimate Tag, Utopia and The Gong Show. Conrad is responsible for bringing DWTS to the US and originally pitched the idea to ABC. Two DWTS judges, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, have confirmed that they will return to the show on Disney+ this fall. Although there have been no official announcements about celebrities, professional dancers and the host yet, DWTS is making its first major decision regarding season 31, returning Conrad to the show.

Conrad’s return as an executive producer is a huge step for Dancing with the Stars, and he will undoubtedly be very popular among the show’s loyal fans. Although she was not a terrible presenter, Tyra Banks’ experiment was not a success, as ratings only declined, and viewers were disappointed that Tyra relies on the show being entirely dedicated to her. Conrad’s return is a step for DWTS to return to its roots now that it has found a new home on Disney+. While this decision likely won’t prompt Tom Bergeron to return, as he has repeatedly stated that he doesn’t want to return to DWTS, his endorsement of Conrad’s return carries considerable weight. This decision by the executive producer is a sign that “Dancing with the Stars” is getting back on track.