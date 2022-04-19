Tokyo’s Block mom Toni was banned from entering the courtroom after an Instagram tirade against the Kardashian family

Sentencing. Black Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, was not allowed into court after she spoke out against the Kardashian family amid the model’s ongoing lawsuit against them.

Toni’s behavior was reviewed in court on the second day of jury selection, and she was ordered not to appear in the courtroom, probably until the end of the trial.

Before heading to court on Tuesday, Toni (real name Shalana Hunter) claimed that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, all of whom attended jury selection, “looked scary” in real life before attacking some of them. individually. “It’s so sad. Then Chloe shook her damn head at everything every juror said,” she said during her live broadcast on Instagram. — Are you okay, bitch? Did you drink xanax or something, bitch? Toni then described 66-year—old Chris as “old and decrepit” and compared her to a Saw- a bloodthirsty clown doll— from the Saw movie franchise.

Lawyers for the Kardashian family referred Tony’s comments to the judge, explaining that Kris was “worried about her physical safety,” according to page six.

Chyna (nee Angela Renee White) is in the midst of a lawsuit against the Kardashian family over the status of her short-lived reality show with Rob Kardashian, Rob and Chyna. The couple confirmed that they were dating in January 2016, and got engaged three months later. China and Rob, 35, welcomed daughter Dream in November 2016, and their relationship was registered for E! reality TV series.

Although the series was renewed for a second season, E! told Variety in July 2017 that Rob and China were “suspended” after the couple broke up every now and then that year. The network added that the spin-off “has not been produced for several months” as they plan to “follow the example of the [Kardashian] family” in what to do next. Later that year, China sued the Kardashian family for allegedly interfering with the future of her reality show.

In court documents obtained by Us in October 2017, China claimed that she was going to shoot the second season of the series “Rob and China” before her then-fiance’s family used their “power and influence on E! networks to kill the second season.” She also claimed that the Kardashians contacted E! in February 2017 to “demand that the network continue the second season of Rob and China.”

“I am so grateful that the jury will finally hear what really happened behind closed doors— the lies that were told and the damage done,” the socialite tweeted in April 2022. “At the end of the trial, I will be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to fix what was done to me. And I hope that in life they will be able to stand up for themselves when it also matters.”