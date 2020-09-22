Tokyo will still be temporary PS5 exclusives

After confirmation of the acquisition of ZeniMax Media, owner of Bethesda Softworks, Phil Spencer gave more information about the deal, announcing important details about the future of the studios for the new generation of consoles. According to Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, Bethesda titles may be released in other video games, with games being analyzed “case by case”.

The news took over social media on Monday morning, the 21st, leading several fans and players to assume a possible exclusivity of Bethesda titles for Microsoft and PC consoles. However, everything indicates that some games can paint for the PlayStation 5, but little has been said about how the new platform selection criteria should occur.

“Xbox has confirmed that future Bethesda games may still reach” other consoles “. Exclusivity will be decided” case by case “. We update the news with this new information.”

Currently, Bethesda Softworks is working on the last stages of Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo, temporary exclusive PS5 titles planned to be released on the PC as well, and has already tried to announce that it will respect the licensing agreements for the games, as they were being developed before the deal with Microsoft was even concluded.

However, in the same way that Bethesda’s crossplatform features may occur in some cases, titles and major franchises should certainly start to be distributed only for the Xbox Series S / X and on the PC. It remains to wait for the first announcements from the studios after the agreement.



