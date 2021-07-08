Tokyo must ban Olympic spectators to contain covid-19

The Tokyo Olympics may cancel the presence of spectators, and the capital must declare a state of emergency with 16 days before the start of competitions. Tokyo had already declared a state of emergency because of the coronavirus (SARS-Cov-2) in January and April of this year.

To Reuters, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga informed that the government will decide the new measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus on Thursday (8). Among them, the country will discuss the presence of the public at the games.

A government source told the agency that “no spectators are now inevitable.” On Sunday (4), allies of Suga attributed the public revolt to the Olympic Games, which may have influenced the taking of new measures of containment.

It had already been decided that only local spectators would be present, with 50% of the total capacity, or a maximum of 10,000 people. The Olympics are expected to start on July 23rd and end on August 8th.

Concern about a new outbreak

Medical sources have also expressed concern about the public’s presence at the Olympics, which could lead to a new outbreak of coronavirus infections. The event’s organizing committee said the restrictions must be based on the context of the state of emergency. The Olympics were supposed to take place in 2020, but they were postponed.

Japan had more than 800,000 cases of covid-19 infection and 14,800 deaths. Local media cites government sources already preparing to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo, which is expected to last until 22 August.

The issue of spectators will also be discussed, between Thursday and Friday (9), between the local government, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, and the event’s organizers.