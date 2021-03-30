Tokyo Game Show will also have online event in 2021

After holding the 2020 edition of the fair virtually, it has already been confirmed that the Tokyo Game Show 2021 will also be a digital event. The information came from the co-organizers Nikkei BP and Computer Entertainment Supplier Association, who have already confirmed the date of the fair.

TGS 2021 will run between September 30th and October 3rd with the theme “We will always have games” and the idea of ​​celebrating the 25th anniversary of the fair, which won its first edition in 1996.

The organizers say they learned a lot from the previous virtual edition and absorbed feedback from fans, so we can look forward to playable demos and digital business meetings, as well as an online tour for the general public to simulate the experience of being at the event.

This time there will also be a physical space for some digital influencers and members of the press to interview the developers and play future releases. If you want to know more about the TGS 2021, its official website is already online.

What are your expectations for the event? Comment below!