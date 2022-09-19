Tokyo Game Show 2022: everything is announced

Tokyo Game Show 2022 was filled with updates, announcements, interviews and other brand new news about some of the most famous games released by Japanese developers and other studios around the world. From the first interview with host Katsuhiro Harada about Tekken 8 to many new details about the recently renamed Like A Dragon series — read on to find out about everything that was announced at TGS 2022.

Tekken 8 — “turning point” for the series

Tekken 8 was properly unveiled during Sony’s State of Play last week, but we learned more about the game on TGS. In Katsuhiro Harada’s exclusive first interview for IGN, we learned a lot about the upcoming fighting game, including how it will demonstrate the face-off between Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima. Harada also praised Nintendo’s Masahiro Sakurai for his work on Smash Bros. and he said he would consider returning guest characters to Tekken 8.

Street Fighter 6: Full list of players revealed

Street Fighter 6 Character Customization — Tokyo Game Show 2022

The list of Street Fighter 6 on launch day will include 18 characters, and Capcom has lifted the veil over the full list of playable fighters on the first day. From returning classics like Ryu, Ken and Chun-Lee to new contenders including the creator of custom characters for the World Tour game mode. The closed beta version of the game is also due to take place in October, and details on how to register are still to come.

DLC for Resident Evil Village will say goodbye to the Winters family

Ethan Winters has been the protagonist of the Resident Evil series for the last two installments, but the Shadows of Rose story DLC, which will be released next month, will be the last chapter of Winters’ life in the franchise. Elsewhere in Resident Evil-verse, we learned that the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 is also in development for PlayStation 4, along with the previously announced PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.

The Yakuza series has been renamed Like A Dragon and presents three new games for 2023 and beyond

The Yakuza series from RGG Studio has always been called Like a Dragon in Japan, and now localized versions of future games in this series will follow suit. In addition to the name change, we learned about three new games in the Like a Dragon series: Ishin!, the long-awaited localization of the Yakuza samurai spin-off, Like a Dragon 8, and a spin-off starring Kazuma Kiryu. The series also probably won’t be released on the Nintendo Switch. Finally, we learned that the series does not seek to adhere to a turn-based gameplay, and the style of combat may vary depending on the plot of each individual game.

Sonic Frontiers: Sega Details Super Sonic Boss Fights

Sonic Frontiers stands up to many of the trends that the Sonic franchise is known for, and Super Sonic is no exception. Usually not appearing until the last moments of every Sonic game, Super Sonic will instead be used more often in open areas in Sonic Frontiers. In fact, some bosses will be virtually untouchable until you unlock Super Sonic, which will also unlock a whole new set of combat options.

Suikoden talks about the return of classic Konami games

Konami’s favorite role-playing games Suikoden and Suikoden 2 will receive new HD remasters for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC next year. The two games will be combined into one collection called Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars. Along with the announcement, Konami developers stated that they would like to continue releasing more Suikoden games in the future. In addition to Suikoden, we also learned about the revival of classic Konami franchises, including The Maze of Galious, Star Soldier, Parodius, Twinbee and Pooyan.

Star Wars Eclipse will combine an action adventure with the “basics” of Quantic Dream Games

Star Wars: Eclipse Trailer Gallery

Quantic Dream games are known for their attention to storytelling and branching paths, but the upcoming Star Wars studio project will try to combine these pillars with a more adventure-oriented game. Speaking to IGN Japan, Quantic Dream CEO Guillaume de Fondomierre said that “action elements will also be very important,” in addition to “a very strong story, very strong characters, lots of playable characters and, of course, giving players the opportunity to change the way the story unfolds with their actions and decisions.”

Release date of One Piece Odyssey — 2023

One Piece Odyssey will be released in the West for PlayStation, Xbox and PC on January 13. This is just a small delay, since the game was originally supposed to be released sometime this year. The game features an original story written by Eiichiro Oda, author of the manga One Piece.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Adds Three New Monsters

New monsters will appear in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, including Violet Mizutsune, Flaming Espinas and Risen Chameleos.