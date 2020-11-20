Token frenzy started exactly 5 years ago

Exactly five years ago, on November 19, 2015, Vitalik Buterin and Fabian Vogelsteller created ERC-20, a new standard for Ethereum (ETH) based tokens. The standard sparked the largest blockchain funding boom in history.

Over the years, this token standard has paved the way for some of the network’s greatest achievements. These extended to the ICOs of 2017, today’s decentralized finance (DeFi) industry, and most recently “Ethereum killer” projects.

The ERC-20 standard was designed to bring the myriad different user-created tokens to a common denominator in Ethereum. While the developers were distributing their tokens even before the ERC-20 was created, it became increasingly difficult for these projects to interact with each other. Therefore, a unified set of rules was required.

EOS, TRON, VeChain and Quantities

Since then, some of the ERC-20-based tokens have become extremely popular and even ranked among the top among other cryptos. EOS, Tron, and VeChain, for example, were initially launched as ERC-20 tokens before moving on to their respective blockchains.

ERC-20 tokens stood out in 2017. Back then, Bitcoin had finally become a worldwide phenomenon and attracted the attention of both the public and the media. As the crypto craze shook the world, the most important thing for newcomers to the community was, unsurprisingly, “free money” and that feeling swept over all other cryptocurrencies.

2017 – ICOs

The DeFi domain is mostly built on the Ethereum blockchain. Since Ethereum basically allows anyone to create their own cryptocurrency without much technical knowledge, it was only a matter of time before various opportunists decided to take advantage of it. Alongside the wave of crypto hype, hundreds, if not thousands, of projects around the world have launched ICO processes and attracted hundreds of millions of dollars from mainstream investors hoping to double their money.

As you know today, that bubble soon burst. As well as some proven fraud ICOs such as Ifan, Pincoin, Onecoin, Bitconnect, and Plexcoin, for example, even legal projects faced numerous hurdles after the obsession with crypto investments cooled. The “Wild West of ICOs”, which knows no bounds, was short-lived and slowly disintegrated after a brief summit in 2018.

Now, only a few ICO projects continue to be successful.

2020 – DeFi

The next “boom” of ERC-20 tokens occurred in mid-2020. In just a few months, decentralized finance platforms and their tokens have taken the crypto space by storm, becoming Ethereum’s new “killer application”.

Today, DeFi is a huge $ 13 billion market with a complex and interconnected ecosystem. Compared to the ICO boom, scams are much less common on DeFi. However, it also has its own problems, especially hackers. Recently, Value was attacked with $ 6 million, Origin $ 7 million, and the Acropolis $ 2 million, and these are just the numbers from last week.

ERC-20 tokens took Ethereum to new heights, all in just five years.



