Todd & Julie Christie Could Get a Harsh Sentence, Legal Expert Says

A legal expert found out that Todd and Julie Chrisley from Chrisley Knows Best could get a harsh sentence. It is now common knowledge that Chrisley has been charged with 12 counts of tax evasion, electronic fraud and bank fraud in 2019. At the time, the couple was able to clear their name after explaining to authorities that although their names were mentioned in the crime, they were framed by a former employee. While awaiting trial, Todd and Julie published several online statements in which they named those who, in their opinion, were involved in fraudulent crimes. This led to the fact that these persons sued them for libel, but nothing came of these cases.

The Chrisley family swore their innocence and were not afraid to stand trial. When the trial began in 2022, the jury heard several testimonies, some of which were dismissive of the couple, but Todd, Julie and their family continued to hope that their innocence would be proven. However, the couple was found guilty on all counts, and they are currently awaiting sentencing on October 6. Usually such a verdict is not a strict sentence, but it was assumed that Chrisley could face up to 30 years in prison. jail.

Legal expert Jeffrey W. Steinberger spoke to Us Weekly and said he believes the Chrisley case is very serious. He said: “This is important for two reasons: firstly, it is a huge [monetary] figure, and significantly huge figures entail a huge prison sentence.” He went on to say, “Secondly, because they have been on the air and are well-known personalities, most prosecutors tend to impose harsher sentences in cases of bank fraud and tax fraud in order to deter people who are not celebrities from committing the same crimes. “Jeffrey admitted that, in his opinion, the couple will not be given a 30-year sentence, but he thinks they can be sentenced to about five to fifteen years. The expert explains this by saying that “judging by the amount of money, it will be quite a significant time.”

One thing that has never been mentioned to the public before is what will happen to son Grayson and Chloe Chrisley, whom Todd and Julie hold custody of. The expert believes that minors will either be placed with a close relative while the couple is serving their sentence, or Todd and Julie will serve their sentences separately so that the children do not lose both parents. As for their reality show, Jeffrey believes that it can continue depending on the moral article of the show. He said: “As a rule, there is a moral clause in all these entertainment contracts – especially crimes are a violation of the moral clause.” The expert analysis says that the final decision on what, in their opinion, is a violation of the clause will have to be made by the producers of the show. He went on to say, “The producers and the network can cancel them immediately,” after seeing that the Chrisleys had already been convicted. The American network that broadcasts the couple’s reality show has already announced that it is going to broadcast the second half of the 9th season of “Chrisley Knows Best” this summer. The show has been renewed for season 10, but it’s unclear if it will continue after the couple’s verdict and sentencing.

While the stars of Chrisley Knows Best are awaiting sentencing, they are under house arrest at home and have received restrictions other than court. If they want to exceed these limits, they will need to consult with their probation officer. They ask for prayers and thoughts from their supporters. Lindsay Chrisley, Todd’s daughter, did the same.