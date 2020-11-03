Todd Howard reveals details about Starfield in an interview

In a new interview with Develop: Brighton Conference, Todd Howard, the Chief Software Engineer at Bethesda, released a new wave of information about Starfield, the new project surrounded by the company’s mystery.

As insider Nibel summed up on his Twitter above, we now know that the game will be completely single player, that it should be a long time before its release, and that it will have a bigger jump than what we saw between Morrowind and Oblivion with rendering, animations and artificial intelligence.

If you want to check the interview in full, just click on the player above. Among other noteworthy points, Todd also said that we will have a great focus on procedural generation of content not only in Starfield, but also in The Elder Scrolls VI. In both games, NPCs will have much more presence than we are used to seeing!

It has also been confirmed that both games will appear in the Xbox Game Pass catalog on the day of its launch, and that Bethesda will remain firm in supporting modders. The idea is not to show game content while there is still a long way to go in order to avoid constant postponements as happened in Cyberpunk 2077. Are you looking forward to the next projects of the producer? Comment below!



