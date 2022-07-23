Todd Chrisley says the Lawsuit has made his marriage to Julie Chrisley stronger: “Stuck with her for life”

Almost two months after Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley were found guilty of tax fraud, they are sharing news about how legal trials have affected their marriage.

Timeline of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley ‘s relationship

“You know, I actually think it made our marriage stronger,” Todd, 53, recalled talking to a friend during the Friday, July 22 edition of his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “I said, ‘You may have glue that you stuck together because of the kids or you stuck together because it’s routine or something else.’ I think we’re stuck together, I know from my point of view that I’m “I’m attached to her for life because I want to be — not because it’s a routine, not because it’s a habit, and not because we have children.”

49-year-old Julie, for her part, noted that although the couple was far from perfect, she would not want to have “ups and downs with anyone else.”

Everything the Chrisley family Said about Todd and Julie’s Fraud Conviction

The patriarch of the reality show continued: “The falls that we had were actually at the hands of other people, external interference that we allowed to enter our lives.”

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars, who married in 1996, were previously indicted in 2019 on 12 counts of tax evasion, banking and electronic fraud and conspiracy. Although the couple continued to deny the charges, in May a jury found them guilty on all counts.

“I’m still struggling guys, I’m still struggling with it [and] I’m trying to get to where I need to go,” Todd said Friday, noting that his wife is “much better” as she’s “further along” in her adoption process.

“I look back on our life because we had a pretty good life. We’ve had a lot of heartache and struggle, but we’ve had a lot of blessings,” Todd added on the podcast. “You know, I’m trying to look back on those… now I look back on life and just think that so many people come to us and want help, and they want to get advice and find out how to get through this. I do not know how we got through it, except for God.”

“Chrisley Knows Best”: Meet the Chrisley family

Todd and Julie, who share sons Chase and Grayson and daughter Savannah, are awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for October 6 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prior to that, they were sent home on bail and instructed to comply with certain rules, including location monitoring, house arrest and spending limits.

“It was a whirlwind,” Todd, who also has estranged daughter Lindsay and son Kyle with ex—wife Teresa Terry, said during the June 17 release of their podcast. “A lot of moving parts, a lot of things happening in our lives, and a lot of seeing God’s movements right now.”

At the time, he added: “We wanted everyone to know that this is a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family. But we remain steadfast in our faith and believe that God will do what He does, because God works miracles — and that’s exactly what we are trying to achieve.”