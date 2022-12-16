Todd Chrisley Called Chloe’s Biological Mom After She Said She Wanted Custody

Although Todd and Julie Chrisley no longer have a reality show in the US, “Chrisley Knows Best,” to resort to, since the cable network canceled the reality show after the announcement of the couple’s respective prison sentences, they are still reliably releasing new episodes of their podcast, “Chrisley’s Confession.” . And in the latest issue, the family patriarch officially addressed the ongoing problem of Chloe’s biological mother making demands and claims for the restoration of custody of the child, saying that he and his wife are the only ones who have a legitimate reason to defend their position.

An episode of the podcast (opens in a new tab) titled “Faith above Fear, tabloid rumors and the time of God, not Todd’s time” wasted no time, turning to rude statements about Chloe’s biological mother Angela Johnson, telling about her attempts to regain custody. Having previously released a statement through his lawyer, Todd Chrisley outlined the strangeness of Johnson’s time, saying that the mother and daughter had not communicated for years. According to him:

The irony is that her biological mother came forward now when she has not been in her life since 2015, and Angela Johnson renounced her parental rights [in] March 2017, and we never heard from her again. Chloe was officially adopted by Julie and me, and legally she is our child. And we will be the ones who decide, if and when the time comes, who will be her guardian. We are not going to discuss who it will be, because we do not owe it to the world, and this is our personal business. After all, Chloe’s family are the ones Chloe grew up with.

While the Chrisleys themselves have not been as public about Chloe’s plans after they get into the prison system, daughter Savannah Chrisley has spoken out for the idea of becoming a guardian for both Chloe and Grayson, a teenager. However, her comments were made before the sentencing and, therefore, before Angela Johnson made her statements.

Todd Chrisley continued his argument by saying:

Angela Johnson literally gave up her rights to her child. She did it in front of the judge. The judge explained to her: “Do you understand what you are doing? Do you realize that you are giving up your child’s rights? And then explained that she has X days to come back and cancel it.

Apparently, Johnson did not return to the courtroom for such reasons, but during the interrogation of the judge made it clear that she was not threatened or forced to abandon Chloe, and she was not paid anything as compensation for this.

The reality TV star doubled down on the custody situation and explained why they sought to become Chloe’s guardians in the first place after the joint custody stage. According to Todd Chrisley:

But so that the record is very clear: Angela Johnson has no rights to Chloe. Her rights were terminated. She was officially adopted. And I read some comments that said, “Honey, you’re ten years late.” That’s right. . . . We were trying to do the right thing with Angela. We provided her with housing so she could get back on her feet at some point when she was homeless. I didn’t want to tell Chloe when she was 18 that I let her mother walk the streets. I didn’t owe her mother that. I didn’t have to go out and provide her with housing.

Chrisley said the conditions of the apartment were such that Johnson only needed to make monthly payments, and the apartment would become Chloe’s property upon reaching the age of 18. But she allegedly did not make these payments. In addition, Chrisley stated that Johnson also received a Toyota Prius and funding to attend nursing school, but she allegedly made no effort to complete the training, and was also unreliable when it came to driving to pick up Chloe when it was. It’s time for Johnson to pick her up.

And when it comes to presenting receipts as proof, Chrisley spoke directly to Johnson via a podcast, saying he knows she’s listening.

What you need to do is understand that I have saved every text message, and so has Julie, with any communication we have ever had with you. We have not released them, but if necessary, we will release them. It’s just drawing our line in the sand. You didn’t have a relationship with Chloe. She has nothing to do with you.

In addition to all the questions relating directly to Chloe, Todd Chrisley said he and others receive letters and emails from other men from whom Johnson had children, where the fathers are reportedly asking for help in obtaining their own custody rights. As expected, the former reality TV star is not interested in solving Johnson’s problems with others.

The Chrisleys are currently expected to still appeal their prison sentences, although it is impossible to know how things stand between now and when Todd and Julie are expected to be incarcerated.