Todd Bowles offers the latest news about Ryan Jensen after a terrible injury – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Michael Reeves / Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still waiting for a final diagnosis regarding Ryan Jensen’s injury sustained in training camp on Thursday.

Although nothing is final yet, the team is confident that the Pro-Bowl center will miss a significant amount of time.

“We don’t know the severity of it as such, but I know he will miss some significant time, up to a couple of months, whether he returns later this season, in November or December, it depends on what they find. He won’t be available anytime soon,” head coach Todd Bowles said, according to Bucks insider Greg Oman.

On the second day of training camp in Tampa Bay, Jensen fell with a serious injury to his left knee. It is reported that the experienced linesman threw his helmet in despair before he was taken away from the training field.

The Buccaneers, who are still waiting for final MRI results, fear the injury could end the season.

Jensen won his first Pro-Bowl selection in the eighth NFL campaign last season. The 31-year-old center has established himself as a great defender for veteran quarterback Tom Brady in the middle of the line.

At the moment, backup center Robert Hainsey, a second-year NFL pro, is expected to take over in Jensen’s absence.

I hope Jensen will be able to recover quickly after the diagnosis he was given.