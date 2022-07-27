Todd Bowles clarifies his opinion on Leonard Fournette

A lot has been said about Leonard Fourchet’s weight over the past week and a half.

On July 18, it became known that Buccaneers coaches were unhappy with the Buffet, which weighed about 260 pounds during the mandatory mini-camp.

Fournette denied the report on Twitter and said he weighed 245 pounds at the time.

Then Todd Bowles talked about the Buffet on Wednesday morning and said he liked where he was right now.

This is a positive development for the Bucks, as Fournette is expected to play an important role in their offense this season.

Back in March, the team signed him to a three-year, $21 million contract that could be worth up to $24 million in incentives. He finished the 2021 season with 812 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 carries.

He is also a great weapon in the passing game. Last year, he totaled 49 receptions for 454 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.