Todd and Julie Christie’s Daughter speaks Out after Her Parents and Verdict Issued a verdict on bank fraud and new charges

The last few weeks have been pretty hectic for the Chrisley family. In May, Todd and Julie Chrisley, parents on USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best,” went on trial for bank fraud and tax evasion. The prosecution wasted no time, which was followed by several weeks of intense trials. And last week, the jury returned a verdict that found the star couple guilty of committing several crimes. After that, the couple’s children remained silent about this, although now one of their daughters speaks out.

Lindsay Chrisley Campbell, Todd’s eldest daughter by ex-wife Teresa Terry, broke her silence. The 32-year-old influential personality hosts a couple of podcasts, and given her outspoken nature, some might have assumed that this week she would talk about the situation of her father and stepmother. However, in a message posted on her Instagram stories (via CNN), the younger Chrisley explained that she would be leaving for a while. She also spoke honestly about her thoughts about the verdict:

I know that most of you are expecting to hear my podcasts from me this week, because last week I took the time to be with my family. The verdict is not what I hoped for or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son. and my family as a whole. Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support.

Her father and stepmother were accused of financing their luxurious lifestyle with bank loans, which were allegedly obtained illegally. The prosecution also claimed that the couple submitted false documents to the banks that painted an inaccurate picture of their financial situation. It is estimated that they earned $30 million due to the alleged falsified documents. Julie Chrisley was also charged with fraud using electronic means of communication and obstruction of justice. The two were eventually found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion and more, and their accountant Mark Braddock was also found guilty of several crimes, including aiding and abetting the filing of false tax returns. In a statement, the couple announced their intention to appeal.

Amid the courtroom drama (which included the accusation of homosexual intercourse) Lindsay Chrisley took a stand. According to reports, at the same time, she fully supported her father. It is said that the media personality gave an example of several cases when her father was near his children. Obviously, this included the time when he supported his son Kyle when he was struggling with addiction, and when he helped Lindsay herself cope with an eating disorder, and all this preceded their career in television.

After the jury’s verdict, attention turned to the younger children, in particular 16-year-old Grayson Chrisley and the couple’s 9-year-old granddaughter Chloe, whom they are raising. Some probably wondered what might happen if their parents were sentenced to up to 30 years in prison. The former federal prosecutor spoke about this possibility and explained that both could end up with close family members if both serve time.

The family is in a difficult situation right now, but attention will likely still be focused on the upcoming season of their show, in which the brood seems to be happy. Only time will tell how these episodes will develop and how the affairs of Todd, Julie, Lindsay and the rest of the group will develop in real time.

The premiere of “Chrisley Knows Best” will take place on June 23 as part of the 2022 TV schedule on the USA Network.