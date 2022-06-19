Todd and Julie Christie Speak Out After Being Found Guilty of Bank Fraud and More

For years they were known as the most cocky southern parents to ever grace a reality show, but now Todd and Julie Chrisley are known for something more serious. In 2019, they were charged with 12 counts of bank, tax and electronic fraud, and Julie also faced obstruction of justice. After all, at a trial in Atlanta last month, the couple was found guilty of these charges by a jury of their colleagues. And now they are talking about their feelings about the situation.

The stars of Chrisley Knows Best talked about this during the release of their long-running podcast Chrisley Confessions (opens in new tab) after a break of several weeks. Todd Chrisley, who was accused of having an affair with him by an accomplice/former business partner at the trial, prefaced their statement that they would not be able to discuss the charges directly. (They are still planning to appeal the conviction.) However, he shared what they are currently relying on, saying:

I know that all of you guys want to know every detail of what’s going on in our lives, and I have to ask you to respect that we’re not allowed to talk about it at the moment. The time will come when all this will be discussed. And I think we’ll let everyone decide what their opinion is. …But we really wanted to come today and let everyone know that this is a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family. But we remain steadfast in our faith and believe that God will do what he does best, because God works miracles. And that’s what we’re holding on for.

For the most part, Julie Chrisley let her 26-year-old husband solve their current predicament. However, she reiterated her gratitude for the fan base and the need for prayers. She stated:

We are alive and well and we appreciate all the support we have received from everyone.

At the trial, it turned out that the duo from the reality show apparently cheated banks by overstating their income from loan applications over the years, having received more than $30 million on some accounts. As a result, they now face up to 30 years in prison, and their family, for obvious reasons, is going through a difficult state of affairs quite hard. Todd Chrisley said their children, including a 16-year-old son and a 9-year-old granddaughter who are currently still in their care, are doing “everything they can.” Chrisley continued that there were a lot of tears, heartache and confusion from his offspring. Apparently, they are “trying to understand how we are in this position now.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter, Savannah, broke her silence about their legal troubles last week. She complained that the justice system had “failed” her parents and that the guilty verdict even made her doubt her faith in God. But she added that she is more optimistic now, saying that “the fight is not over yet.”

Similarly, Todd Chrisley’s daughter Lindsay from a previous marriage said after the trial that she, too, was “deeply saddened” by the verdict. The once-estranged family member, who famously went after Dr. Phil to accuse Todd of blackmail, even came to his father’s defense himself, but quickly went left as her testimony reportedly angered the jury.

Interestingly, the patriarch and matriarch of the reality TV family hinted that they might not be releasing their Chrisley Confessions podcast for much longer. They are currently under house arrest while on bail pending sentencing by a court in October, the restriction of which has led to some reports that filming of the 10th season of their show “Chrisley Knows Best” is being postponed. And that may be exactly the case, given how Todd and Julie Chrisley have just announced that their children Savannah and Chase will take over the podcast at an unspecified point in the future. Obviously, then the two older children will tell the news about their lives.

It looks like the couple is already planning a future without them. But who knows, there are still calls that can change their destinies. At the moment, their loyal fans can find out when the 9th season of “Chrisley Knows the Best” will premiere on the US network on June 23 as part of the TV program for 2022.