Today’s Wordle answer and hints for #483 from October 15th.

Wordle conquered the world immediately after its launch and has been chaining players to their phone screens ever since. It’s such a simple puzzle game concept, but it’s really suitable for daily play, forcing you to guess a five letter word, all the while giving hints about your progress.

Even if you have been playing Wordle since launch, it will be difficult for you to find the answer of the day from time to time. Some answers are just harder to crack, while others may even be words you’ve literally never heard of (looking at you, KOLK).

Despite this, there is nothing shameful about needing a little hint from time to time. Below you will find a Wordle hint for today and even an answer if you are interested. We’ll start with a hint, giving a hint as to the answer without spoiling the topic too much. If you can solve it, great, but if not, then feel free to check the answer and keep your Wordle series alive and well. Here is Wordle’s answer for today:

If you’re confused, don’t worry — here’s Wordle’s answer today.

Wordle Tips and Tricks for Today (#483, October 15)

For those playing catch-up, Wordle’s answer for yesterday (October 14th) was PAUL. If you need a hint before looking for the answer below, here are three hints to today’s Wordle answer:

This word is used to describe the act of intercepting and holding something that has been thrown, dropped or dropped.

In particular, it can also be used to describe the capture of a person or animal that is trying or will try to escape.

Has the letter “C”

Today’s Wordle response (October 15)

Today’s Wordle answer is a bit simpler than the last few. There is one vowel and one repeating letter. It is used to describe the act of intercepting and holding something that has been thrown, dropped, or dropped. Wordle’s answer for today (task 483 of October 15) is CATCH.

We will update this page every day to make sure it has the latest Wordle answer, but if you don’t want to make checking a habit, there are some useful tips on how to solve daily puzzles yourself. Try to start your guesses with a word that has a lot of vowels — as mathematician Jonathan Olson defines, some great words that should be used first include “Salet”, “Rance”, “Alter” and “Crate”.

Previous archive of Wordle responses

Guessing Wordle’s answer for today, it is useful to know what words were before. Here are some recent answers: